TD Securities Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$63.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.35.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.35.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.3586558 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,126.46. Also, Director Louis Vachon acquired 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,530,916.80. Insiders bought a total of 46,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,078 over the last three months.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

