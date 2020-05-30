Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Trading Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $48.45, 614,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 206,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

Specifically, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,036 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The firm has a market cap of $969.00 million, a PE ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,890,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,660,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

