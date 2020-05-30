Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Novanta worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 70.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 40.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.