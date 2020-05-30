Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,200 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

LB opened at $16.28 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

