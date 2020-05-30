Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

