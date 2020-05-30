Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $30,171,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Omnicell by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

