Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Descartes Systems Group worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

DSGX opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 1.01. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

