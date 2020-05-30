Swiss National Bank Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Pure Storage worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

