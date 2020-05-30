Swiss National Bank Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,862,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.