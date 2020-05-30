Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

