Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of WD-40 worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in WD-40 by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $191.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.61. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

