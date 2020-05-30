Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,500 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of NeoGenomics worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NeoGenomics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.96 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

