Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,020.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Pegasystems stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $52,887.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,543.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,514 shares of company stock worth $1,824,933. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

