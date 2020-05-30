Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.00

Sure Ventures PLC (LON:SURE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), with a volume of 5750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.77.

About Sure Ventures (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

