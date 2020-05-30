Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.59.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$23.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.6791578 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.