Summitry LLC Sells 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,997.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

