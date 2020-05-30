Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $587,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,997.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.