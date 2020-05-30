Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.19

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.19 and traded as low as $174.00. Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 77,823 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

