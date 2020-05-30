Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Commscope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 43,889 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20,125% compared to the typical daily volume of 217 call options.

Commscope stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. Commscope has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Commscope by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,578,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Commscope by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 615,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 164,008 shares during the period.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

