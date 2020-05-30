Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,735 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,054% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,938. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,536,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Alkermes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

