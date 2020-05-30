Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Grupo Televisa SAB Call Options (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 928 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,245% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NYSE TV opened at $5.88 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

