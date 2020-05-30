Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:VRT)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 912% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE VRT opened at $12.55 on Friday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $507,760.00. Also, General Counsel Colin Flannery purchased 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,404.50.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

