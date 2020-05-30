Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mohawk Industries Put Options (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,029 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,173% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $415,733,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.37.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

