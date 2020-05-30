Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 16,054 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,477% compared to the average volume of 1,018 call options.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Cfra boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.