Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $303.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.40 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $444.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

