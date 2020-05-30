Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.99

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.99 and last traded at C$37.63, with a volume of 160573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market cap of $889.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.