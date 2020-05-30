SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

SPoT Coffee Ltd (CVE:SPP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

SPoT Coffee Company Profile (CVE:SPP)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 26 cafés in development or under construction, which include 6 corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 6 operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, and Waterfront Village; 5 Express cafés operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 9 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPoT Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPoT Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.