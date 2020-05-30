Slack (NYSE:WORK) Trading Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Slack (NYSE:WORK) shares rose 7.7% on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Slack traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.05, approximately 33,657,652 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 14,076,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WORK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Get Slack alerts:

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,923.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $47,323.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,716,999 shares of company stock worth $41,337,805. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a PE ratio of -22.47.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.