Skechers USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,865 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,697% compared to the typical daily volume of 994 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,422 shares of company stock worth $3,063,475. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

