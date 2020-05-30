SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

SILV stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

