Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.19. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 2,774,300 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 42.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

