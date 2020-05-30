Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) received a C$12.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.
Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$20.35. The stock has a market cap of $719.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.06.
In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
