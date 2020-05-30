Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) received a C$12.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$20.35. The stock has a market cap of $719.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.06.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.