Seven Generations Energy’s (VII) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

VII has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.98.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

