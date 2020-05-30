Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) has been given a C$6.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.98.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. Analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

