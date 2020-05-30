Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) has been given a C$6.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.98.
Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.
