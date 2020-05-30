Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $399.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.98. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 73,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

