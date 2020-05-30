Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Raised to C$2.85

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.11. The company has a market cap of $167.76 million and a PE ratio of 62.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.
In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,587.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 570,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,996.21.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.