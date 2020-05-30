Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Raised to C$2.85

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.11. The company has a market cap of $167.76 million and a PE ratio of 62.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,587.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 570,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,996.21.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

