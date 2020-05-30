salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $187.90, but opened at $181.10. salesforce.com shares last traded at $174.79, with a volume of 19,588,281 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,754 shares of company stock valued at $64,065,161 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.26.

The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in salesforce.com by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

