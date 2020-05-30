Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,600 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

FOLD stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $88,770.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,720.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,509 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

