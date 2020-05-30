Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,132 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Stamps.com worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,342 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $6,855,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,443,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,567,232. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.22. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

