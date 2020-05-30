Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 544,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $908.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

