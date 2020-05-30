Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nordson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,547. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

