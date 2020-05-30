Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.05.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$109.68.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.