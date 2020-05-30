Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.05.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$109.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$57,609.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,977.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$625,631.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$488,933.12. Insiders have sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock worth $1,986,734 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

