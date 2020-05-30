Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$104.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.05.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$89.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$109.68.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.79, for a total transaction of C$629,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,083.40. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.10, for a total transaction of C$56,816.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,518.65. Insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $1,986,734 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.