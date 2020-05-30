Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 143,324 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $260,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $349,245.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,852 shares of company stock worth $2,848,364. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

