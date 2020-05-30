Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,514,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,131,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 172,269 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 77,211 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 18,461 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

