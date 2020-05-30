Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Meritor worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.52. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

