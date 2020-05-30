Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

TCBI opened at $27.92 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

