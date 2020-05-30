Reviewing Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Varonis Systems and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 12 0 2.86 Mimecast 0 3 14 0 2.82

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus price target of $81.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Mimecast has a consensus price target of $53.76, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Mimecast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and Mimecast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $254.19 million 10.45 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -33.36 Mimecast $426.96 million 6.12 -$2.20 million N/A N/A

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -34.74% -93.70% -28.83% Mimecast -0.52% 0.63% 0.19%

Summary

Mimecast beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

