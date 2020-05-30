Reviewing PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPD and Cleveland BioLabs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 2.34 $341.61 million $0.98 27.57 Cleveland BioLabs $1.11 million 20.14 -$2.65 million N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland BioLabs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Cleveland BioLabs -220.62% -169.32% -102.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PPD and Cleveland BioLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 14 0 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $30.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Summary

PPD beats Cleveland BioLabs on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

