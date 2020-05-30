Reviewing Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and Vivint Smart Home (NASDAQ:VVNT)

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Opes Acquisition alerts:

49.4% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition N/A 15.32% 0.86% Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% -2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Opes Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 83.00

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Opes Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Opes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.